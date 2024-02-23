What happened on Day 1 of the 4th IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

Joe Root hit a terrific hundred to help England recover from 112/5 to reach 302/7 at stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, February 23. Coming into the Test on the back of a lot of criticism over his shot selection, Root shunned his ultra-aggressive approach and batted in proper Test match style, returning unbeaten on a resolute 106 off 226 balls.

After England lost half their side in under 25 overs, Root found an able ally in Ben Foakes (47 off 126) as the duo lifted the visitors with a sixth-wicket stand of 113. Significantly, the visitors did not lose a single wicket in the second session of play. When England headed to lunch on Day 1, Root was unbeaten on 16 off 41 balls, a clear indication that he had made his mind up to put a price tag on his wicket.

He batted with the same mindset for the rest of the day as well. Root and Foakes were content to rotate the strike as the former brought up a much-needed fifty off 108 balls, whipping Ravichandran Ashwin for a single off his toes. England went to tea on Day 1 at 198/5, with Root unbeaten on 67 and Foakes on 28.

In the last session of play, Foakes decided to go after Ashwin and hammered the off-spinner for a six and two fours in the 67th over. He, however, fell three short of his half-century, hitting a full delivery from Mohammed Siraj to short midwicket.

Tom Hartley, who has looked assured in the series, came in and slammed Ashwin for a maximum over long-on. Siraj, however, knocked him over for 13 with one that moved late and squared him up.

Expand Tweet

India could have had Ollie Robinson in the 81st over as Jadeja rapped him on the pads in front of the wicket. However, Kumar Dharmasena did not agree with the appeal and India did not have any reviews left. Robinson (31*) hurt India with a few big hits including a six off Kuldeep Yadav even as Root brought up his 31st Test ton at the other end.

Debutant Akash Deep stuns England in first session

England’s start to the day was quite in contrast to the way it ended. India’s debutant pacer Akash Deep put them on the back foot with three crucial strikes in the first session.

He cleaned up Zak Crawley with one that nipped back in the fourth over. The wicket did not count, though, as the bowler had overstepped. Crawley went on to club Siraj for three fours and a six off consecutive deliveries in the seventh over.

Akash Deep made amends for his earlier error, having Ben Duckett (11) caught behind with one that nipped away. In the same over, the pacer trapped Ollie Pope (0) lbw with one that seamed in. And it was Akash Deep who eventually got Crawley (42) with one that nipped in and hit the top of off stump.

Expand Tweet

The struggling Jonny Bairstow decided to take on India's bowlers and slapped four fours and a six. It was too good to last though as Ashwin trapped him in front, bowling from round the wicket as Bairstow missed his premeditated sweep.

Ben Stokes (3) was also caught right in front of the stumps by one from Jadeja that kept extremely low. England went to lunch in big trouble, but Root ensured a strong recovery for the side with a classic Test match ton.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App