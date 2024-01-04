What happened on Day 2 of the 2nd IND vs SA 2023-24 Test in Cape Town?

India beat South Africa by seven wickets on Day 2 of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4. In the shortest ever Test match in history that lasted only 642 balls, the visitors chased down a target of 79 in just 12 overs to square the two-match series 1-1.

The previous shortest Test match by balls bowled was the Australia v South Africa encounter in Melbourne in February 1932 (656 balls). The win is also Team India’s first Test triumph in Cape Town, making them the first Asian side to achieve the feat.

After 23 wickets fell on a frenetic Day 1, South Africa resumed their second innings at 62/3, trailing India by 36 runs. Aiden Markram, who was unbeaten on 36 overnight, went on complete a superb hundred. However, Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred with 6/61 as the Proteas were bowled out for 176 in 36.5 overs, setting India a target of under 80 to clinch the Cape Town Test.

Bumrah struck early by dismissing David Bedingham (11), forcing him to edge one that angled in around off. Kyle Verreynne (9) then played a poor stroke to give his wicket away. He attempted to pull Bumrah, but only managed to miscue the stroke and was caught at mid-on.

Markram reached his half-century by punching Mukesh Kumar for a boundary between cover and mid-off. At the other end, though, Bumrah took a brilliant return catch to send Marco Jansen on his way for 11. The Indian pacer completed a well-deserved five-fer when Keshav Maharaj (3) sliced a full ball on off to gully.

Bumrah could have had six, but KL Rahul dropped Markram on 73 as the Proteas batter edged one that bounced a little extra and straightened as well after pitching. The South African opener made India pay, hammering Prasidh Krishna for two fours and two sixes in the very next over. Markram reached a superb hundred with consecutive boundaries off Bumrah.

It needed the skill of Mohammed Siraj to end Markram’s spectacular effort for 106 off 103 balls. The Indian pacer bowled one on a hard length on off stump, forcing the batter to mistime the delivery and give a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at long-off.

Kagiso Rabada (2) then perished to Prasidh, while Bumrah eventually finished with six, having Lungi Ngidi (8) caught at third slip with a length ball that nipped away late.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s cameo sets tone for India’s historic win in Cape Town

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an impressive cameo in India’s second innings in Cape Town. (Pic: Getty Images)

Although South Africa had only set India a target of 79, the hosts would have believed that they were in with a chance, considering the manner in which the visitors capitulated in the first innings - losing a record six wickets for 0 runs in 11 balls.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, ensured that India got off to an aggressive start, putting South Africa on the back foot right away. His positive approach brought him six crucial fours before he was caught at long leg, attempting to pull Nandre Burger.

Jaiswal’s 23-ball 28, though, more or less sealed the deal in Team India’s favor on Day 2 of the Cape Town Test. His opening partnership with skipper Rohit (16*) was worth 44 in only 5.4 overs.

Shubman Gill (10) was undone by Rabada with one that kept low, while Virat Kohli (12) gloved Jansen down leg. India, however, were only four runs away from victory and Shreyas Iyer (4*) completed the formalities by lofting the left-arm pacer over mid-on for a boundary.

