What happened on Day 3 of 1st ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test?

England stumbled to 28/2 in their second innings on a rain-marred Day 3 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 18.

Earlier in the day, England bowled out Australia for 386 in their first innings. However, Australia hit back with the ball to even out things. When rain forced play to be called off after only 10.3 overs were possible in England's second innings, their lead was just 35 runs.

England’s openers survived 6.5 overs and added 26 runs when rain stopped play for the first time. On resumption, Australia’s bowlers dismissed both openers. Ben Duckett (19) had a loose jab at a length delivery from Pat Cummins in the channel. He only managed a nick and ‘gully boy’ Cameron Green pulled off another one-handed stunner.

Scott Boland then produced a beauty to dismiss Zak Crawley (7). The Australian pacer got one to angle in and then straighten. The England opener had no answer to the brilliant delivery and could only edge the ball behind the stumps. No further play was possible after rain interrupted proceedings again. At Stumps on Day 3, Ollie Pope (0*) and Joe Root (0*) were at the crease.

Earlier, Australia resumed their first innings on 311/5. England could have dismissed Alex Carey in the first over of the day as he nicked a delivery from James Anderson. However, Jonny Bairstow dropped the catch, going low to his right with one hand.

A couple of overs later, the Aussie keeper-batter smashed Anderson for consecutive fours. However, the England legend ended Carey’s resistance on 66, knocking him over with a beauty. A wobble-seam delivery nipped back in and crashed through the batter’s defense.

England gain slender first-innings lead

Australian captain Cummins came in and hammered Moeen Ali for two sixes in an over. A brilliant piece of captaincy from Ben Stokes, however, ended Usman Khawaja’s long vigil for 141. England placed a front-of-the-wicket umbrella field, and the Aussie opener tried to break the stranglehold by stepping out. He ended up yorking himself off Ollie Robinson’s bowling.

Nathan Lyon (1) also perished to Robinson, pulling a short ball from the England pacer to deep square leg. In the next over, Boland (0) fended a well-directed bouncer from Stuart Broad straight to silly point.

Cummins struck the fast bowler for a six as Broad attempted another short ball. His valuable effort, however, ended on 38 as he miscued a hook off Robinson.

Despite the skipper’s resistance, Australia had a poor first session, losing four wickets for 14 runs and conceding a first-innings lead of seven runs.

