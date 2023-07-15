What happened on Day 3 of 1st IND vs WI 2023 Test in Dominica?

Team India completed a thumping victory by an innings and 141 runs over West Indies on Day 3 of the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Friday.

Resuming their first innings on 312/2, India declared on 421/5. Ravichandran Ashwin then spun his web again around West Indies’ batters. He claimed 7/71 in 21.3 overs as the visitors were bundled out for 130 in 50.3 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja got the first breakthrough for India, trapping Tagenarine Chanderpaul (7) lbw with a full delivery. Ashwin began his wicket-taking spree by sending back West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 7. The batter nicked a full ball from around the stumps that straightened to first slip.

The Indian off-spinner struck early in the second session, trapping Jermaine Blackwood lbw for 5 with a flighted delivery. Raymon Reifer (11) was next to go, trapped lbw by a length delivery from Jadeja that turned sharply. West Indies had lost half their side for 58 when Mohammed Siraj caught Joshua Da Silva (13) plumb in front of the wickets with a wobble-seam delivery.

Debutant Alick Athanaze looked good again before being dismissed by Ashwin for 28. Athanaze played down the wrong line and got an inside edge, which was sharply held at short leg. The wickets continued to tumble as Alzarri Joseph (13) slog-swept Ashwin to deep midwicket.

Ashwin had his 10th scalp of the Test when Rahkeem Cornwall (4) was caught at short leg by Shubman Gill. In the same over, he knocked over Kemar Roach (0) with a full ball that was too good for the West Indies tailender.

Fittingly, the off-spinner claimed the last wicket, trapping Jomel Warrican (18) lbw as the batter attempted an ambitious reverse sweep. With the scalp, Ashwin also registered his best overseas figures.

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out on double hundred

Earlier, India’s debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a double hundred as he was dismissed for 171 off 387 balls. Resuming his innings on 143*, the left-hander continued to bat with confidence. He, however, perished to Joseph, nicking a length delivery that angled away to the keeper. Jaiswal hit 16 fours and a six during his stay at the crease.

Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on 36 overnight, continued to bat patiently and went on to complete a half-century even as Ajinkya Rahane perished to Roach for 3.

Kohli, however, missed out on a hundred as fell for 76, nicking a sharply turning and bouncing delivery from Cornwall to leg slip. When India declared, Jadeja was batting on 37 and debutant Ishan Kishan on 1.