What happened during Day 3 of WTC 2023 final in IND vs AUS Test?

Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia is officially in the history books. Australia inched closer to a win in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship with an impressive showing on the third day of the game at The Oval.

India resumed the day on 151/5 with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat batting in the middle. Bharat lost his wicket soon as the action got underway on Day 3 of the WTC 2023 Final. Shardul Thakur then joined Rahane in the middle, and the two players had a fantastic partnership of 109 runs for the seventh wicket.

India were 260/6 at lunch break. Ajinkya Rahane reached 89, while Shardul Thakur was on 36 when the first session ended.

Fans had high hopes from the Indian duo. It looked like they would take the total past 300, but Rahane lost his wicket immediately after the lunch break as Pat Cummins dismissed him on 89. He did not overstep this time as India were down to 261/7.

Shardul Thakur completed his third consecutive half-century at The Oval after Rahane's dismissal, but the Australian bowlers wrapped up the Indian innings quickly. India were all out for 296 runs on Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja takes two wickets on Day 3 of WTC 2023 final, Australia end with 123/4

Australia's second innings started in the second session of Day 3. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowled well in the initial overs and did not allow easy runs to Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Siraj picked up Warner's wicket in the fourth over. 11 overs later, Khawaja joined his opening partner in the dressing room.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the boat for the Aussies. However, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed first innings' centurions Smith and Travis Head before Day 3 ended.

Australia will resume Day 4 at 123/4 in the second innings. They lead by 296 runs and have six wickets in hand. Cameron Green (7*) is batting in the middle along with Marnus Labuschagne (41*).

