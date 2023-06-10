What happened during Day 4 of WTC 2023 final in IND vs AUS Test?

India ended Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia at 164/3 after being set a huge target of 444. They need a further 280 runs for a record-breaking victory on the final day of the Test at The Oval on Sunday, June 11. No team has successfully chased more than 263 at the venue.

Chasing the big total, India’s openers added 41 at a brisk pace. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma combined to smack Pat Cummins for three fours in an over before the latter was dismissed for 18.

Scott Boland got a good-length delivery to bounce a little extra. Gill poked at the ball and the edge flew to the left of Cameron Green, who pulled off another stunning one-handed catch at gully. Gill did not walk off immediately and the decision was referred upstairs, with the third umpiring sending the batter on his way.

Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara then featured in a second-wicket stand of 51 to lift India. Rohit looked in ominous touch, striking seven fours and a six.

However, the Indian captain threw his wicket away for 43, attempting a needless lap stroke against Nathan Lyon in the off-spinner’s first over. He missed his shot and was trapped LBW.

Pujara (27) also fell in uncharacteristic fashion in the next over, trying to upper-cut a bouncer from Pat Cummins that followed him.

Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) kept India’s faint hopes afloat, featuring in an unbroken 71-run stand for the fourth wicket. Kohli looked in ominous touch, hitting seven fours. However, India will need a big knock from him on Sunday to create history.

Alex Carey smashes 66* as Australia declare second innings at 270/8

Resuming their second innings on 123/4, Australia extended their second innings to 270/8 before declaring, setting India a huge target of 444.

The Aussies lost Marnus Labuschagne early in the day as he tentatively poked at an away-going delivery from Umesh Yadav to be caught at first slip without adding to his overnight score of 41.

Green hung around for a patient 25 before being knocked over by Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder tried to kick away a delivery from the Indian left-arm spinner, but the ball that spun sharply ended up deflecting back onto the stumps.

Having reduced Australia to 167/6, India would have hoped to wrap up the lower order quickly. The inability to finish off the opposition, however, returned to haunt India.

Alex Carey (66*) and Mitchell Starc (41) added 93 for the seventh wicket to frustrate India. While Carey struck eight fours in his unbeaten knock, Starc hit seven. The Australian keeper-batter brought up an impressive fifty in the second innings by clipping Jadeja to long-on for a single, to go with his 48 in the first innings.

The impressive stand ended when Starc was caught at first slip off Mohammad Shami after smacking him for consecutive boundaries. Australia declared the innings after their skipper Cummins (5) sliced a length ball from Shami to point.

