What happened the last time India played Australia in a completed match in the Champions Trophy?

India and Australia are set to clash in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The last time these two sides met in the Champions Trophy in a completed match was during the 2006 edition.

It was a group stage match which was played in Mohali. India batted first and put up a fighting total of 249/8 from their 50 overs. Virender Sehwag top-scored with 65 runs from 90 balls and skipper Rahul Dravid also scored a crucial half-century (52).

Australia put up a combined effort with the ball as Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Bracken picked up two wickets each while Mitchell Johnson and Shane Watson chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The runs were not enough as Australia chased the target comfortably in just 45.4 overs with six wickets to spare. Damien Martyn led the charge with an unbeaten 73 off 104 balls while skipper Ricky Ponting (58) and Shane Watson (50) also scored half-centuries.

Sreesanth was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 2/43. Irfan Pathan and Dinesh Mongia took a wicket each as well.

Australia also went on to win the 2006 Champions Trophy by beating West Indies in the final.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in Champions Trophy

India and Australia have faced each other four times in the history of the Champions Trophy so far. Their first meeting was in the inaugural edition in 1998 in the third quarter-final.

India scored 307/8 batting first and bowled Australia out for 263 runs to win the game by 44 runs in Dhaka. They met again in the 2000 Champions Trophy, this time in the first quarter-final in Nairobi. The Men in Blue posted a total of 265/9 batting first and then dished out Australia for 245, winning the game by 20 runs.

Their next meeting was during the 2006 edition, which was also the last completed match between the two sides in the Champions Trophy, as mentioned above. Australia won the game by six wickets.

Their last meeting in the marquee ICC event came in the 2009 edition at the Centurion. Australia batted first and got to 234/4 in 42.3 overs before rain played spoilsport as the game was eventually called off.

Therefore, both teams have met four times in the tournament ahead of the 2025 semifinal. India have won twice while Australia have won once with one game producing no result.

