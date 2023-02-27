What happened the last time India played a Test in Indore?

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the third Test between India and Australia, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 1. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, having won the first two matches in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively.

Rohit Sharma and Co. last played a Test in Indore in 2019 during Bangladesh's tour of India. The hosts thrashed the Bangla Tigers by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh, led by Mominul Haque, could only muster 153 runs after deciding to bat first. Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 43 runs before a collective effort from Indian bowlers knocked them over.

In response, the home side posted a mammoth total of 493/6 before declaring the innings. Mayank Agarwal scored a double hundred, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with half-centuries. Abu Jayed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, scalping four wickets.

Although Bangladesh bettered their first-innings score, they could only post 213 runs in the second essay, succumbing to an innings defeat. Rahim scored yet another fifty before Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with four and three wickets, respectively.

Mayank was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 243-run knock from 330 deliveries, including 28 boundaries and eight sixes.

The hosts continued their winning run in the second Test by an innings and 46 runs to whitewash Bangladesh in the two-match Test series.

India vs Australia squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Starc, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

