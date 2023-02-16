What happened the last time India played a Test match in Delhi?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, which starts on Friday, February 17. The last time India played a Test at the venue was in 2017 during the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The final game of the series saw over 1300 runs being scored before it ended in a draw. Virat Kohli, who was the Indian captain back then, played a mammoth 243-run knock that saw him win the Player of the Match award. He was also named the Player of the Series for scoring 610 runs, including two double centuries.

Deciding to bat first, the hosts declared their innings at 536/7. Murali Vijay got India off to a rollicking start but two quick wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara put the home side in a spot of bother. Kohli, however, rallied alongside Vijay to put the side in the driver's seat.

The duo added 283 runs for the third wicket before Lakshan Sandakan accounted for Vijay (155). Kohli (243 off 287) scored at a rapid pace to take India's total over 500. Rohit Sharma, who batted at No. 6 in that match, chipped in with 65 runs.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 373 runs, conceding a 163-run lead in the first innings. Angelo Matthews and Dinesh Chandimal scored tons before Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma rattled the Lankans with three wickets apiece.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli, and Rohit scored half-centuries in the second innings as India set a 410-run target. Sri Lanka could only muster 299/5 before umpires adjourned the game on Day 5.

Despite settling for a draw, the hosts secured a 2-0 victory in the series after winning the first two matches.

India vs Australia squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, and David Warner.

