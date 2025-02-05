What happened the last time Virat Kohli played an ODI in Nagpur?

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is all set to play his first ODI of the year on Thursday (February 6) against England. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the opening match of the three-match series between the two teams. This will serve as a preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy that commences on February 19.

Kohli has a good ODI record at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The 36-year-old batter has accumulated 325 runs in five matches at an average of 81.25, including two centuries, at the stadium.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Virat Kohli last played an ODI in Nagpur in 2019 during the five-match ODI series against Australia. In the second match at the VCA Stadium, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first. On a tricky surface, Indian top and middle-order batters struggled to get going against a quality Aussie bowling line-up.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led his side from the front with the bat and anchored the innings. His magnificent knock of 116 (120) in the company of Vijay Shankar (46) and others helped India reach a respectable total of 250. Pat Cummins stole the show with the ball for Australia by picking up four wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/54), Vijay Shankar (2/15), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) then combined to bundle out Australia for 242 in 49.3 overs to win the match for the hosts.

Virat Kohli's recent record in ODI format ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli was phenomenal with the bat in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. He amassed 765 runs across 11 games in the tournament at an average of 95.62, including three centuries, and ended as the leading run-scorer. India remained unbeaten till the final before suffering a heartbreaking loss in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

After a magnificent World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli played only three ODIs in 2024 in Sri Lanka but could only score 58 runs. He will be eager to return to form during the upcoming ODIs against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news