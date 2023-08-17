"What is happening in world cricket?" - Aakash Chopra on Wanindu Hasaranga retiring from Tests

Aakash Chopra has questioned the recent developments in international cricket after Wanindu Hasaranga retired from Tests.

Hasaranga recently announced his retirement from Test cricket to concentrate on the white-ball formats. The leg-spinner has not been in Sri Lanka's scheme of things in the longest format recently, having last played a Test in April 2021.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Hasaranga's decision adds another chapter to the series of similar recent calls. He observed:

"Wanindu Hasaranga has said he doesn't want to play Test cricket. He is just 26 years old but has turned his back on Test cricket. What are you doing? Is that right, is that wrong? Trent Boult and Alex Hales have not even taken a contract. What is happening in world cricket?"

The former Indian opener highlighted that the wrist-spinner has been Sri Lanka's standout limited-overs player lately. He stated:

"There is no doubt that he is an amazing player in T20 cricket. It won't be wrong to say that he is Sri Lanka's best player in white-ball cricket but he said he doesn't want to play Test cricket and instead wants to focus on white-ball cricket."

However, Chopra acknowledged that while the idealistic thinking is that everyone should play Tests, others can't decide a player's choice. He added that players should be free to choose the way they want to earn a living and take a path where their future will be more secure.

"Shane Watson was like a cat on a hot tin roof" - Aakash Chopra recalls Wahab Riaz's spell on his retirement

Wahab Riaz bowled a fiery spell to Shane Watson.

Aakash Chopra also reflected on Wahab Riaz's international retirement, recalling the Pakistan pacer's spell against Australia in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal. He said:

"Wahab Riaz bowled extremely well and had an excellent career. The highlight of his career was his spell to Shane Watson. Shane Watson was like a cat on a hot tin roof. If I remember correctly it was the Adelaide ground, a World Cup match, how well he bowled."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it was one of the most fiery spells of the tournament. He stated:

"He bowled a lot of bouncers. There was a catch if I once again remember correctly. The story could have been different had that catch been taken. That was one of the spiciest bowling spells in the entire edition of that World Cup. Wish you all the very best for your second innings."

Riaz dismissed David Warner and Michael Clarke to reduce Australia to 59/3 in pursuit of a 214-run target. He bombarded Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell with bouncers, but the duo somehow survived that spell and strung together an unbroken 68-run fifth-wicket partnership to take the hosts over the line.

