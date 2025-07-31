"What the heck man?" - Robin Uthappa tears into England batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa lashed out at Zak Crawley for his behavior ahead of the fifth Test between England and India. The fifth game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

On the final day of the fourth Test, with a draw the only possible result, England captain Ben Stokes offered to shake hands with an hour's play remaining. However, India declined the offer with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar close to their centuries. As it frustrated and annoyed the hosts, their players came at the two batters.

While Ben Duckett asked them how long they would take, Zak Crawley called it "embarrassing". Robin Uthappa felt that having a conversation about ending the game was fine, but India had earned the right to stay out there for the two batters to complete their tons. He tore into Crawley for 'crying out loud'.

"The way the players went after them. Crawley for crying out loud mate, what are you doing? A Test hundred is a Test hundred. It is a huge deal. It just felt weirdly familiar to us Indians, where we have been told what to do. What the heck man? You want to play your way, you play your way. It is within the rules of the game. You follow the rules, stay in the line, we're good," he said on his YouTube channel. (22:41)

India ended on 425/4 as the game ended in a draw. Washington Sundar, scoring his maiden Test hundred, remained unbeaten on 101 while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107, getting to his century as well.

Robin Uthappa draws parallel with morals on eating non-vegetarian food

As vegetarian and non-vegetarian consumers often have debates on moral grounds, yet co-exist, Robin Uthappa drew a similar parallel to the whole situation. He feels England cannot ask India not to eat non-vegetarian food just because it does not go with their morals.

Ever since the 'bazball' approach, England have built a notion around playing selfless cricket and not going after milestones. However, Robin Uthappa believes that not everyone has to follow their style and have the right to play the way they want.

"It's like saying you can't eat non-vegetarian food because it doesn't agree with your morals. How does it matter to you? We can happily co-exist," he said. (27:54)

As for the series, England remains 2-1 up. The final Test is an opportunity for Inia to draw level and share the spoils. Notably, the hosts will be without Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. On the other hand, the visitors may also miss Jasprit Bumrah due to his workload management.

