What is the highest successful run chase at The Oval before ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Team India made a resounding statement in the second innings of the fifth Test against England at The Oval to set a tricky target of 374 to determine the fate of the series in the final contest. The hosts' affinity for run chases, the form of the batters, coupled with the relatively eased up conditions for batting, makes it difficult to adjudge the target.

Historically, the iconic venue has not been a shrine for high-octane run chases in red-ball cricket. Australia had made a brave attempt to hunt down a 384-run target during the 2023 Ashes series finale. However, they fell short by 49 runs in the end.

The highest successful run chase to date at The Oval came way back in 1902, a century ago, when England hunted down a 263-run target against Australia in the Ashes. The run chase was far from routine as they scaled the target with only one wicket to spare.

As time has progressed, it has become a much more difficult venue to play in the fourth innings, with the top four highest run chases all coming in the 20th century. West Indies became just the second team to chase a score in excess of 250 at the venue after scoring 255-2 in 1963.

Since 2000, only Sri Lanka have chased a score of over 200 at the venue, a feat which was achieved during the last Test played at the venue. During the third Test of the series, the island nation chased a 219-run target, courtesy of a sublime hundred by Pathum Nissanka.

Team India, on the other hand, have also recorded a win at the iconic venue with a run chase. The Men in Blue chased down 171 to record a win by four wickets to record a memorable series win by a slender 1-0 margin.

England have recorded two wins through run chases at The Oval since 2008

The Oval has been a decent hunting ground for England in recent times, with six wins out of their last 10 appearances. In the last outing against India at the venue, the hosts were asked to chase 368 runs, and they fell short by 157 runs on that occasion.

Since 2008, England have completed two successful run chases at The Oval. The first instance came during the home series against South Africa in 2008, where they scored 198 in the fourth innings. The most recent occasion also came against the same opposition in 2022, where they chased down 130 runs with nine wickets remaining.

