"What a huge honour and privilege" - KL Rahul on joining Lucknow franchise for IPL 2022

Lucknow IPL franchise has roped in KL Rahul for a whooping INR 17 crores, making him the joint-highest-paid player in the history of the tournament.

Rahul, who was the captain of the Punjab Kings in last year's IPL, parted ways with the side ahead of IPL 2022. He had been tipped to join the RPSG Group-backed Lucknow ever since. Rahul will now lead the team in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

In his first appearance for the franchise, KL Rahul stated that he would look to play a brand of cricket that entertains everyone. Speaking in a video released by Lucknow, KL Rahul said:

"Hi everyone, firstly I would like to say, what a huge honor and privilege it is to be part of the new Lucknow team. I would like to thank Sanjiv Goenka for giving me such a huge responsibility and showing faith in me."

He added:

"I am glad that I am part of the RPSG group. I will try to do my best for the people of Lucknow and try and play a brand of cricket that entertains everybody."

The Lucknow side, owned by RPSG Group, is one of the two new teams to join the IPL. The other new team is based out of Ahmedabad and backed by CVC Capital.

Lucknow sign Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stonis along with KL Rahul

The franchise have also acquired the services of Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis for INR 9.2 crore and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crore.

Sanjiv Goenka believes the three cricketers picked in the pre-draft will not only bolster their squad but lay a platform for the future. Speaking on Star Sports, the business tycoon said:

"KL is not only an outstanding batsman but also a great wicketkeeper. Marcus is a great finisher, a good bowler and a phenomenal fielder. Ravi brings a unique dimension to the spin department and is an exceptional fielder. We want players to be here for three-four-five-six-seven-eight years."

Lucknow will enter next month's IPL 2022 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, with INR 59.80 crore.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar