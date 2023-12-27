"What impressed me was his clarity of thought" - Sachin Tendulkar lauds KL Rahul's 101-run knock in IND vs SA 1st Test

Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored five Test tons in South Africa, lauded KL Rahul for his century against the Proteas in the opening Test in Centurion on Wednesday, December 27.

The legendary cricketer was impressed with Rahul’s shot selection throughout his illustrious knock. The 50-year-old pointed out the significance of the knock as India posted 245 in their first innings.

For the unversed, Rahul posted 101 runs off 137 balls, including four sixes and 14 boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter also shared crucial partnerships in the 40s with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj, respectively, to help India post a decent total. Rahul, who smashed his second Test ton in Centurion and seventh away from home, was the last batter to be dismissed.

Tendulkar shared a picture of Rahul and wrote on his Instagram story:

“Well played KL Rahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the contest of this Test. India would be happy with 245 considering where they were at one stage yesterday.”

Sachin Tendulkar's latest Instagram story.

“Good addition to the South Africa bowling” – Sachin Tendulkar lauds Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee

Sachin Tendulkar was also impressed with new South Africa bowlers – debutant Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee – during the first Test against India. The former India captain, however, felt that the Proteas could’ve restricted India to a lower score. On this, he wrote:

“Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee look like a good addition to the South Africa bowling line-up. I feel South Africa won’t be too happy with their bowling performance considering the conditions.”

Nandre Burger scalped three wickets, all prized scalps of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, Coetzee dismissed Mohammed Siraj to settle for a solitary wicket. However, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the Proteas bowlers, returning with a fifer.

In response, South Africa were 118/3 after 31 overs, with Dean Elgar (71 off 101) and David Bedingham (five off four deliveries) at the crease. Mohammed Siraj provided the early breakthrough by dismissing Aiden Markram cheaply. Jasprit Bumrah then sent back Tony de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen.

Follow the IND vs SA 1st Test live score and updates here.

