What is India's record in ODI World Cup matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

It will be Team India vs Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the ICC event so far and will look to register another win against the Aussies and lift the ODI World Cup trophy for the third time.

India began their campaign against Australia in the 2023 World Cup in Chennai, winning the league-stage clash by six wickets. Since then, the hosts have not looked back and have registered triumphs against all other opponents, with most of them by comprehensive margins.

After going unscathed through the league stage, Team India booked their place in the final of the 2023 World Cup by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, India put up 397/4 and then held the Kiwis to 327.

India’s final against Australia will be their fourth ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad. Impressively, the Men in Blue are yet to lose an ODI World Cup game at the venue, winning all three matches they have played so far.

Team India’s first ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad was against Zimbabwe in 1987. The hosts won the game by seven wickets as skipper Kapil Dev (41* off 25 & 2/44) came up with a fine all-round effort. India bowled first in the game and restricted Zimbabwe to 191/7. Navjot Sidhu (55) and Sunil Gavaskar (50) starred in the chase as the hosts won the contest in 42 overs.

Expand Tweet

India’s second ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad was the famous 2011 quarter-final against Australia. The Aussies batted first in the game and posted 260/6 as Ricky Ponting top-scored with 104 off 118 balls. The Men in Blue chased the target in 47.4 overs, with five wickets in hand, as Yuvraj Singh (57*), Sachin Tendulkar (53), and Gautam Gambhir (50) made significant contributions.

India took on arch-rivals Pakistan in the league clash of the ongoing World Cup on October 14. The Men in Blue registered an impressive seven-wicket triumph to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the ICC tournament. Bowling first, India held the opposition to 191 as five bowlers picked up two wickets each. Skipper Rohit Sharma then guided the chase, cracking 86 off 63 balls.

India’s overall record in ODIs in Ahmedabad

Looking at Team India’s overall record in ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, they have played a total of 19 matches, winning 11 and losing eight.

India’s ODI first match at the venue was against Australia in October 1984, a clash they lost by seven wickets. Batting first, the hosts were held to 206/6, a target the Aussies chased in 43.5 overs.

Looking at India’s recent record at the venue, they have won their last five matches in Ahmedabad, their last loss coming back in 2011.