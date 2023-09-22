What is Jasprit Bumrah’s record against Australia in ODIs?

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently made a comeback to international cricket, after a back surgery, during the tour of Ireland last month. The right-handed pacer registered figures of 2/24 and 2/15 in the two T20Is that were held; the third match being washed out due to rain.

Bumrah was impressive in India’s victorious Asia Cup 2023 campaign as well. He claimed four wickets in three matches, keeping things extremely tight. Significantly, his pace was also impressive and he was able to control his variations, outfoxing batters with slower balls as well.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup just days away, Bumrah will be keen to make an impact in the three-match one-day series against Australia at home, which will be played from September 22 to September 27.

The first match will be played in Mohali followed by the subsequent games in Indore and Rajkot.

How Jasprit Bumrah has fared in ODIs against Australia

Rather surprisingly, Bumrah has an underwhelming one-day record against Australia. In 17 matches, he has claimed 22 wickets at an average of 37.36. Twelve of these matches have been played at home, in which he has picked up only 13 wickets at an average of 40.46. Bumrah will thus be keen to improve his ODI record against Australia in India.

In Australia, he has played four one-day matches against the Aussies and has claimed six wickets at an average of 39.16. The 29-year-old has featured in one ODI against Australia at a neutral venue - the 2019 World Cup match at The Oval. Bumrah picked up 3/61 in 10 overs, getting the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins as India registered a famous 36-run win.

The three-fer at The Oval is Bumrah’s best bowling effort against Australia in one-dayers so far. The right-arm pacer picked up 2/40 on his ODI debut against the Aussies in Sydney in January 2016. The youngster dismissed Steve Smith and James Faulkner as the Men in Blue won the high-scoring match by six wickets.

The unconventional fast bowler also claimed a three-wicket haul in Mohali in the fourth ODI of the 2019 series. Bumrah dismissed Shaun Marsh, Khawaja and Alex Carey. However, his efforts were in vain as Ashton Turner’s freak knock of 84* in 43 balls saw Australia chase down 359 in 47.5 overs.

The Indian pacer’s last ODI match against Australia was in Canberra in December 2020. He impressed with figures of 2/43, claiming the scalps of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa as Team India registered victory by 13 runs.