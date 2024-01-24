What is Joe Root’s record as a bowler in Test cricket?

Speaking at a press conference before the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Ben Stokes had said that Joe Root might take the new ball if the situation demands it. That could very well be the case as the visitors named only one fast bowler in their playing XI for the opening Test against India.

In a somewhat surprising move, England dropped veteran pacer James Anderson from the starting XI in Hyderabad, picking three spinners in Jack Leach, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley. Mark Wood is the only pace bowler in the England playing XI for the first Test.

In a pre-match press conference, Stokes had hinted that Root might take the new ball as he can spin it away from India’s left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"You might even see Rooty taking the new ball, depending on what I feel. If (left-hander) Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the batting, you might see Rooty opening the bowling because it's spinning away from the bat,” Stokes had commented.

On current form, Jaiswal looks set to open the batting for India with skipper Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad. Knowing Stokes’ fascination with trying out offbeat things, it won’t be a surprise if he gives the new ball to Root in Hyderabad.

Joe Root’s Test numbers with the ball

Root has a fantastic record with the bat in the Test format. The 33-year-old has amassed 11,416 runs in 135 matches at an average of 50.29, with 30 hundreds and 60 fifties. But, he is also a handy off-spinner, whose skill with the ball is often underrated.

The part-time bowler has 60 Test scalps to his name at an average of 44.33, with one five-wicket haul and one four-wicket haul. Incidentally, Root’s best Test figures of 5/8 came against India in the Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during England’s previous visit to the country in 2021.

The England bowler registered superb figures of 5/8 in 6.2 overs in the first innings, getting the scalps of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. England, however, lost the low-scoring Test by 10 wickets inside two days.

Root also claimed 4/87 against South Africa in Gqeberha in January 2020. The England bowler dismissed Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis as the visitors registered a thumping victory by an innings and 53 runs.

