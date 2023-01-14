"What kind of injury happened to Naseem Shah?" - Kamran Akmal slams pacer for missing 3rd ODI vs NZ

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal slammed pace bowler Naseem Shah following the team's ODI series defeat to New Zealand.

On Friday, January 13, Kane Williamson's New Zealand beat Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling contest to script a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in the three-match series.

Despite putting up their highest total in the series, 280, at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan's inexperienced bowling unit had no answers to Glenn Phillips' bold knock. Phillips steered the Black Caps in the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Naseem, who was the highest wicket-taker in the series, with eight scalps, ahead of the third ODI, missed the series decider in Karachi along with Imam-ul-Haq. Reports suggested that the 19-year-old was rested as a precautionary measure since he came into the series after recovering from an injury.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Catch and Bat with Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan international lamented Shah's absence from the team in the final ODI.

"I was shocked by seeing the playing XI. What kind of injury happened to Naseem Shah. I give credit to the senior bowlers of my batch. They had a great passion and were mentally strong. They would never take small injuries to their head."

Akmal further mentioned how some of the former Pakistan fast bowlers were dedicated to perform in important games despite being marred by numerous injuries.

"Nobody suffered more injuries than Shoaib Akhtar. He would give his everything and play in the important matches. Umar Gul, (Mohammad) Sami, (Mohammad) Asif, (Naveed) Rana, Rao (Iftikhar Anjum). Bowlers would never think about such an injury."

Naseem has played just five one-day internationals but was a regular in T20Is and Tests. Kamran Akmal requested that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must test Shah's fitness and form in domestic cricket.

"I think PCB should send Naseem Shah to play four-day cricket and a full one-day tournament (in domestic cricket) and later decide his fitness and form. 5-6 matches in one-day and was down with injury leaving the team in pressure."

He added:

"Management should look at sending fast bowlers in domestic cricket. It should not be that they play two matches and sit for the third one as unfit."

"Look at the captaincy" - Kamran Akmal on Babar Azam's shortcomings in managing bowlers' overs

Salman Agha recorded the best economy rate for Pakistan with 4.2 from 10 overs and picked up two wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also claimed two wickets but only bowled five overs, while Haris Rauf bowled just seven overs without any success.

Speaking on the poor management of bowling overs by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal said:

"Look at the captaincy, Mohammad Wasim is playing as a specialist bowler and not as a part-timer. He completed two overs and conceded 18 runs. He was asked to bowl his third over in the 34th or 35th over. Usama (Mir) was rested after bowling 2-4 overs. Rested Nawaz and his overs were put in three spells."

Kamran Akmal's comments aside, the close win for the New Zealand cricket team in the third ODI meant that they recorded their first win in a series in Pakistan, across formats.

