“What kind of a shot was he looking to play?” - Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Shubman Gill over dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized Shubman Gill for the stroke he played that led to his dismissal on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26. Gavaskar opined that Gill gave it away after doing all the hard work.

India dominated Day 2 of the Hyderabad Test against England. They went to stumps at 421/7 in their first innings, responding to the visitors’ total of 246. With a significant lead of 175 runs, the hosts can dictate terms in the game.

Gill’s poor form in Test cricket, however, continued. He was dismissed for 23 off 66 balls as he holed out to mid-wicket off Tom Hartley’s bowling. Lashing out at the batter’s shot selection, Gavaskar said during commentary:

“What kind of a shot was he looking to play?' One can understand if he was looking to play it in the air but it was just a badly executed on drive. He did all the hard work and then played a shot like that.”

A few weeks ago, the former India captain expressed concern about Gill’s shot selection in Test cricket. While reviewing his performance in South Africa, Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind.”

24-year-old Gill has managed only two hundreds and four fifties in 38 Test innings at an average of just over 30.

“He will have to rotate strike” - Anil Kumble on Shubman

Gill’s struggles

According to another former India skipper Anil Kumble, Gill will have to learn the art of strike rotation to succeed in Test cricket.

Giving the example of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid, he advised the youngster to play with soft hands against the spinners.

'Un par dabaav badhta gaya aur vo strike rotate nahi kar paaye (The pressure kept on growing and he couldn't rotate strike). He will have to learn this. If he wants to bat at No 3, especially on Indian tracks where spinners will cause trouble, he will have to rotate strike,' Kumble told Sports 18.

“If he has to slot in that No. 3 role like Pujara or Dravid, he will have to rotate strike,” the Indian legend concluded.

Meanwhile, India will start Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test with Ravindra Jadeja on 81 and Axar Patel on 35.

