What is the latest update on Rishabh Pant’s recovery?

Team India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been recuperating for the last few months following a road accident in December 2022 in which he suffered multiple injuries.

While no timelines have been set for his return to the cricket field, many reports have claimed that the 25-year-old is unlikely to make a comeback this year.

In the latest development with regard to Pant’s recovery, a TOI report has claimed that the left-handed batter will not have to undergo another surgery on his right knee. The cricketer had undergone a major surgery following his car accident.

A second surgery was also likely to take place, according to some claims. But, as per the report, doctors and medical team overseeing the wicketkeeper’s recovery are pleased with the progress he has made over the last four months. Subsequently, the second surgery was ruled out last week.

Providing an update on Pant’s recovery from injuries, a BCCI source told TOI:

"Let's make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was first expected.

"He is in good spirits,” the source added. “He can now walk considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is now largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase training soon.”

After spending some time at home in Delhi, Pant has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to continue his rehabilitation procedure.

Delhi Capitals suffered in Rishabh Pant’s absence in IPL 2023

Pant was supposed to lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, following his car accident, he was ruled out of the T20 league and veteran Australian opener David Warner was appointed captain.

DC had a forgettable start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing their first five matches in a row. They were knocked out of the competition ahead of the playoffs, finishing a disappointing ninth in the league stage, with five wins and nine losses.

There were emotional scenes as Pant attended Delhi Capitals’ home game in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4. The 25-year-old received warm applause from the crowd and thanked his supporters by waving out to them.

