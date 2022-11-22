Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to outside criticism for leaving out a few players in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

On Tuesday (November 22), India won the three-match T20I series 1-0 against the Blackcaps in their own backyard. The final T20I in Napier resulted in a tie via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

The first T20I in Wellington was abandoned due to rain and India thumped the Kane Williamson-led side by 65 runs at Mount Maunganui.

The likes of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and pace sensation Umran Malik were benched for the two games played out in the series. Fans and experts slammed the management for ignoring Samson and Malik in the final T20I.

Hitting back at the critics and explaining his ideology of continuing with the same team in Napier, Hardik Pandya said in a post-match press conference:

"See, first of all, what people are talking outside is not a concern for me at this level. This is my team and what the coach and I feel is to check for a better side.

He further added:

"There is too much time and everyone will get the chance. And when they will get the chance, it will be for a longer period. When there is a short series, I don't prefer too many changes and even going forward I won't."

All-rounder Deepak Hooda, who just played against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, was given the opportunity to roll his arms in the New Zealand T20Is.

In the second T20I at the Bay Oval, Hooda recorded his career-best T20I figures with 4/10 from 2.5 overs. He bowled just one over in the last game but conceded only three runs without a wicket.

Explaining his tactics to bring a part-time spinner like Hooda into the attack against the Kiwis, India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya said:

"It was simple as I wanted six bowling options and in this tour the way Deepak bowled. Eventually in T20 cricket, when the game is not out of your way then you can dictate by bowling new bowlers and surprise the batsmen."

"Siraj did exactly what I wanted from this wicket" - Hardik Pandya

In the third T20I, Glenn Phillips (54) and Devon Conway (59) were cruising through their 86-run alliance for the third wicket.

In the 16th over, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj bowled three dot deliveries to Conway on the trot before getting the wicket of Phillips on the fifth ball. In his final over (18th over), Siraj dismissed Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner. He conceded just two runs to finish at 4/17 from four overs.

While lauding Siraj's brilliant efforts in Napier, Hardik Pandya mentioned:

"Siraj did exactly what maybe I wanted from this wicket as a bowler. In T20 cricket, you will definitely get hit. Somewhere down the line if you go on defense as a bowler. You will have good days but at the same point of time when you are not having a good time, it will literally haunt you."

Both India and New Zealand will shift their focus towards the three-match ODI series, starting on Friday (November 25) in Auckland.

