What was the Ravindra Jadeja controversy on Day 1 of the 1st IND vs AUS Test all about?

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a memorable comeback to international cricket on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test against Australia on Thursday, February 9. However, the cricketer also found himself in the midst of a controversy over a video clip from the match that went viral.

In the clip, the left-arm spinner is seen applying a substance to his spinning finger. The footage captured the bowler taking something off fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s hand. Jadeja appeared to rub the substance on the index finger of his left hand.

The incident took place with Australia in trouble at 120/5, with Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb at the crease. Jadeja had claimed three of the first five wickets to fall, including the big ones of Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37).

There were plenty of reactions on social media, especially from the Australian cricket fraternity, after the video went viral. The Australian media even questioned whether Jadeja had tampered with the ball.

Former Aussie Test captain Tim Paine described the incident as “interesting”, while ex-England captain Michael Vaughan shared the video clip and commented:

“What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this … #INDvsAUS.”

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, however, defended the Indian all-rounder. He stated that Jadeja seemed to be applying vaseline to protect an injured finger.

Clarke, however, added that the Indian left-arm spinner could have avoided controversy had he done so after informing the umpires. The former Aussie batter told Sky Sports Radio:

“He’s bowling so much so he’s probably got a blister or cut on that finger. What he should have done there, he should have given the ball to the umpire and stand in front of the umpire while he was putting it on his finger.

“I don’t look at that and think it’s a thing. I just wish he didn’t have the ball in his hand. If he chucks the ball to the umpire and does that I don’t think there’s any comment made about that. It’s just the perception. I don’t think there’s anything to it. I could be 100% wrong.”

Controversy apart, Jadeja had a brilliant day with the ball on the field, claiming 5/47 as Australia were bundled out for 177 on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test.

Indian team clarifies Ravindra Jadeja video controversy

The Indian team management met ICC match referee Andy Pycroft after Day 1 of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test. They informed Pycroft that Jadeja was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand, referring to the viral clip.

According to a report in ESPNcricnfo, Jadeja, India captain Rohit Sharma and the team manager were shown the video clip that had caused a stir on social media. Apparently, Pycroft wanted to bring the incident to the notice of the Indian team.

Jadeja has not been charged over the controversy, while the Australian team too, it seems, have not raised the matter with the match referee.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes