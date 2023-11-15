What is the retired hurt rule which Shubman Gill took in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semifinal?

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill unfortunately had to halt his free-flowing innings during the ongoing semi-final encounter against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium and walk off the field due to cramps. Gill was unbeaten on 79 runs off 65 deliveries when the infamous Mumbai heat and humidity got to him.

The right-handed batter slumped to the ground after completing a single in the 23rd over. The physios came out immediately to tend to him, but eventually it was decided that he could not continue and had to be retired hurt, with Shreyas Iyer coming into bat.

To clarify things, Shubman Gill has not been declared out and can return to the crease and resume his innings in the situation where Team India lose a wicket, or lose another batter as retired hurt in the ongoing innings.

Gill's current predicament falls under the Clause 25.4.2 of the Men's 2023 Cricket World Cup Playing Conditions. The rule states:

"If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’."

The Clause 25.4.1, which serves as a pre-cursor to the aforementioned rule, reads:

"A batter may retire at any time during his innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring."

The clause 25.4.4 further states:

"If after retiring a batter resumes his innings, subject to the requirements of clauses 25.4.2 and 25.4.3, it shall be only at the fall of a wicket or the retirement of another batter."

Had the batter walked off the field and stopped his innings for reasons apart from an injury, he would have required opposition skipper Kane Williamson's permission to resume his innings. The clause 25.4.3 mentions:

"If a batter retires for any reason other than as in clause 25.4.2, the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – out’."

Shubman Gill had paced his innings to perfection in the first innings against New Zealand. The opening batter played the perfect second fiddle to Rohit Sharma, as the Indian skipper dominated the Kiwi new-ball bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Team India eye a big total despite Shubman Gill's untimely departure

Shubman Gill's unexpected injury has not deterred Team India's scoring by any means. The Men in Blue were placed at 164-1 in 22.4 overs when the opening batter left the field.

As of writing, Team India are placed at 238 -1 after 33 overs, with Virat Kohli inching towards a historic hundred, having gone past Sachin Tendulkar's elusive 673-run record in a single edition of a World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has picked up from where he left things off against the Netherlands and has amassed a solid start.