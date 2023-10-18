What is Rohit Sharma’s record as a bowler in ODIs?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently turned his arm over and sent down a couple of off-spinners during a net session in Pune. The video and pictures of the same have gone viral online on social media platforms, evoking interesting reactions from the fans.

Rohit Sharma and the rest of the Indian squad are currently in Pune, preparing for their upcoming match in the 2023 World Cup. They will face Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

During a press conference ahead of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma was asked about the absence of part-time options in Team India's top and middle order. He cheekily replied that he and Virat Kohli might do some bowling in the tournament.

Sharma seems to be preparing himself for the role in the upcoming games by practicing his off-spinners at the net session. You can also watch it in the video below:

Rohit Sharma is not new to bowling, as he used to bowl regularly in the initial stages of his international career. He has picked up eight wickets in 254 ODIs so far, with 2/27 against West Indies in 2009 being his best figures.

It has been more than seven years since he bowled in ODI cricket. The last instance was in 2016 agaisnt Australia in Perth. Sharma bowled one over in that match and conceded 11 runs. Rohit recently revealed that he has stayed away from bowling over the past few years due to finger injury issues.

Rohit Sharma also has a hat-trick in IPL as a bowler. He achieved the feat while playing for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians by dismissing Abhishek Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, and JP Duminy in consecutive balls.

Rohit Sharma-led India's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST