What is Rohit Sharma's record in ODIs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be keen to get back among the runs when the Men in Blue take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 37-year-old was dismissed for two off seven balls in Nagpur even as India got the better of the visitors by four wickets in a chase of 249.

Rohit was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood as he attempted to flick one on the leg side, but was too early into his stroke and only managed a top edge. There have been concerns over the Indian captain's form after he scored just 31 runs in five innings in the Test series in Australia. Speaking ahead of the ODIs against England, though, Rohit asserted that he will be playing a different format.

Looking at Rohit's record in one-day cricket at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the Indian captain has featured in three matches and has scored 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 83.13, with the aid of two fifties. His highest of 72 came off 99 against the West Indies in November 2011. India sneaked home to a one-wicket victory in a chase of 212.

The right-handed batter also scored a run-a-ball 63 against the West Indies in December 2019. Chasing 316, the Men in Blue won this contest by four wickets as Rohit struck eight fours and a six. Batting in the middle order, he was unbeaten on eight off 10 balls in November 2008. India won the match by six wickets, with 38 balls to spare, as they chased down a target of 271.

Rohit Sharma's record in Cuttack in other formats

While Rohit has not played any Test at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, he has featured in two T20Is at the venue. The right-handed batter scored 22 off 24 balls against South Africa in October 2015. Team India lost this game by six wickets. The Men in Blue were bowled out for 92 in 17.2 overs. The Proteas chased down the total in 17.1 overs, recovering well after losing three wickets in eight overs.

Rohit was out for 17 off 13 balls against Sri Lanka in December 2017. He attempted a big shot against Angelo Mathews but was caught at mid-on as he mistimed the stroke. India, however, won the match by 93 runs. Batting first, they posted 180-3 and knocked over the Lankans for 87 in 16 overs.

