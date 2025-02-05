What is Rohit Sharma's record in ODIs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be keen to get among the runs when the Men in Blue take on England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6 in the first ODI of the three-match series. Rohit had a disastrous Test tour of Australia. In five innings, he managed a mere 31 runs with a best of 10, looking completely out of rhythm.

One-day cricket is, however, one format in which the Hitman has delivered his best over the years. He was India's best batter as they went down 2-0 in Sri Lanka in a three-match series in August 2024. The experienced batter scored 157 runs in three innings at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.44, with a best of 64.

If we take a look at Rohit's record in one-dayers at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, he has featured in three matches and has scored 204 runs at an impressive average of 68 and a strike rate of 100, with one hundred and one fifty to his credit.

The opening batter scored 79 off 89 balls against Australia in October 2013. He hit seven fours and three sixes as India chased down a target of 351 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Rohit hammered 125 off 109 balls against Australia at the same venue in October 2017. He struck 11 fours and five sixes as India chased down 243 with seven wickets in hand and 43 balls to spare.

When India and Australia met in Nagpur in March 2019, Rohit was dismissed for a six-ball duck. He was caught at third man off Pat Cummins' bowling. The Men in Blue, however, won the game by eight runs as Australia failed to chase down a target of 251. They were all out for 242 in 49.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma's stats in other formats in Nagpur

Apart from three ODIs, Rohit also played one Test and one T20I in Nagpur. He scored 120 off 212 balls in the Nagpur Test against Australia in February 2023. The right-handed batter's innings featured 15 fours and two sixes as India won the contest by an innings and 132 runs.

The opening batter scored an unbeaten 46 off 20 in the only T20I he played in Nagpur, which was also against Australia in September 2022. The Hitman clubbed four fours and as many sixes in a shortened game. India were set 91 in eight overs but got home by six wickets and four balls to spare.

