What is Rohit Sharma’s record at Wankhede Stadium in international cricket?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue on his home ground when the hosts face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The opening batter will be keen to make a big impact on the special occasion.

Rohit has been in impressive form in the tournament so far. He finished the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the fourth-leading run-getter, hammering 503 runs at an average of 55.89 and a strike rate of 121.50. The 36-year-old has one hundred to his name apart from three fifties.

If we take a look at the Indian captain’s ODI record at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he, rather surprisingly, has registered very poor numbers. In four one-day matches at the venue, he has totaled only 50 runs at an average of 12.50.

Rohit scored 16 off 20 balls in a match against South Africa in October 2015 and 20 off 18 balls in a clash against the Kiwis in October 2017. The Indian opening batter was dismissed for 10 off 15 deliveries against Australia in January 2020, a game in which the Aussies thumped the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

The experienced batter registered another poor score of 4 when India faced Sri Lanka in the league stage of the ongoing World Cup. He was done in by a brilliant off-cutter from Dilshan Madushanka that moved away after pitching and knocked out the off stump.

Rohit Sharma’s record at Wankhede Stadium in T20Is

Rohit has performed better at the venue in the T20I format. In four matches, he has notched up 165 runs at an average of 41.25. The batter was dismissed for 24 off 19 against England in December 2012. He contributed 43 off 31 in the second semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against West Indies.

The elegant batter was out for 27 off 20 balls versus Sri Lanka in a T20I in December 2017. In his last T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2019, Rohit contributed 71 off only 34 balls versus West Indies, smashing six fours and five sixes.

Rohit Sharma’s record at Wankhede Stadium in Tests

Rohit has played only one Test match on his home ground, which came in his debut series against West Indies in November 2013. He scored an unbeaten 111 off 127 balls, smacking 11 fours and three sixes.

India won the game by an innings and 126 runs. This was Sachin Tendulkar’s last match for India.