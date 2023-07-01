"What’s that"- Steve Smith baffled by Jonny Bairstow's poor sledge attempt during Day 3 of 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's

Australia seemed to be in such control on Day 3 of the second Ashes 2023 Test that even wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's attempted sledge couldn't bother Steve Smith.

The Aussies were coasting along at 123/2 when Smith left a delivery from James Anderson and Bairstow collected the ball. This began a funny back-and-forth between the wicketkeeper and Australia's No. 4.

Smith has been known for his unorthodox mannerisms at the crease before and after facing every delivery. So looking at the former Australian captain shuffle back after leaving the delivery, Bairstow thought it would be an excellent opportunity to have a go at his mannerisms.

Here's what Jonny Bairstow told Steve Smith after collecting the ball:

“I reckon you’re the next on Strictly Australia.”

Bairstow didn't seem to know that the UK show "Strictly Come Dancing," is aired in Australia by the name "Dancing With The Stars." Naturally, Smith couldn't understand what the chirp was about and replied:

“What’s that?”

Bairstow then had to explain his sledge and said:

“Bit of dancing for you.”

Smith, seemingly unimpressed, ended the conversation by saying:

“Wouldn’t have thought so.”

Jonny Bairstow's sledge indicates England's frustration

The fact that Jonny Bairstow tried to sledge Steve Smith almost out of nowhere provided an indication into about how frustrated England seemed to be on Day 3. After ending Day 2 at Lord's on 278/4, the hosts could only score 47 more runs as they were bundled out for 325.

Australia have added another 130 runs to their first-innings lead of 91 and still have eight wickets in hand, with Usman Khawaja (58 batting) and Smith (6 batting) at the crease. The visitors will feel they are in a position where they can control the flow of the Test, even with rain affecting the final hour of action on Day 3.

England are evidently chasing the game at the moment. The hosts will need to strike early on Day 4 and possibly trigger an Australian batting collapse if they want to avoid chasing a mammoth target.

