"What's the worst that could happen?" - Robert Key on his mindset before becoming the managing director of England men's cricket 

The managing director of England's men's cricket Robert Key has opened up about how he felt ahead of joining the ECB. Despite sensing the worst-case scenario, the former middle-order batter said he was thrilled at getting the role.

Key succeeded Andrew Strauss, who was in an interim capacity, as the managing director and had the massive task of reversing England's fortunes in Tests. Before his arrival, England suffered series defeats in Australia and the West Indies, prompting Joe Root to step down.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Key underlined that he was prepared for the worst-case scenario before taking on the role and said:

"What's the worst that could happen? We'll keep losing. But it will be one hell of a story. And I suppose that's the extent of my planning going into this job."

However, the 43-year-old lauded the impressive work done by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and felt their focus on entertaining the crowd bodes well for the future. He explained:

"I love the fact that what they did last year captured the imagination of the public. That's what this game is about. It's about entertaining. I spent a lot of my career thinking it was a job and batted like I was an accountant. Whereas, most of the time people come and [to] you.

"There might not have been that many people at Kent but you exist to entertain people as much as you can. Without that, if no one watches it the game dies."

England's focus under the current regime is playing aggressive cricket, which has helped them pull off their highest successful run-chase in Tests. The English have also lost only two out of their 11 Tests.

"You're never going to do these jobs forever" - Robert Key

Robert Key. (Image Credits: Getty)

Key further said he will look back on his tenure and feel proud of what he achieved. He added:

"You're never going to do these jobs forever, are you? But it's just something I'll look back on and think, 'Geez what an interesting time that was.' My hunch is, it's a role you do for a bit, then you move on and pass it on to a new voice, to someone else who can add, change things, or do whatever else is needed."

England's next assignment is the one-off Test against Ireland, which starts on June 1 at Lord's. They are also the defending champions ahead of the 50-over World Cup this year.

