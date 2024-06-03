Namibia put up a terrific bowling display against Oman in the third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Opting to bowl first, the team got off to a brilliant start courtesy of Ruben Trumpelmann’s spell with the new ball.

The pacer dominated the powerplay with the ball in hand, picking up two wickets in the first two deliveries of the innings, thereby getting on a hat-trick in the very first over of the game. Though he couldn’t achieve that feat, Trumpelmann struck again in his second over, thereby dismantling Oman’s top-order lineup.

Trumpelmann bowled a peach of a delivery to start Namibia’s campaign and got the prized wicket of opening batter Kashyap Prajapati. It was Oman’s skipper Aqib Ilyas who faced the wrath next and was trapped in front of the stumps.

After striking twice in the opening over, Trumpelmann returned to bowl the third over of the game and dismissed Naseem Khushi, the other opener, as Gerhard Erasmus completed an easy catch at mid-off.

Trumpelmann, bowling his final over of the spell, trapped Oman’s lower-order batter Kaleemullah to register figures of 4/21 in four overs.

Fans on X reserved high praise for the Namibian pacer. Here are some of the top reactions:

“What a Spell. Career Best T20I Bowling figures for @Trumpies70 4/21. 150 Career Wickets for Ruben Trumpelmann (All Formats),” wrote a fan.

“Ruben Trumpelmann !! So good. Missed him in the last t20 WC. Could be an ex factor,” chimed in another.

“Ruben Trumpelmann with outstanding figures of 4/21 in his 4 overs. What a spell, what a bowler 🇳🇦🔥🔥,” tweeted another.

“The flaxen-haired Ruben Trumpelmann has figures of 3-7 with wickets from the first two balls of the match. Thrilling stuff to start Group B,” said another fan.

Namibia restrict Oman to 109 before imposing a Super Over

Namibia's bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to a low total, but the game turned into a thriller as their batters couldn’t carry the momentum forward in the second innings. Jan Frylinck was the top scorer with 45 runs under his belt, but no other batter could do much.

Oman's bowlers put up a brilliant show, especially in the final over of the innings, as Namibia leveled the scores in their allotted 20 overs, thereby taking the game to a Super Over, which they eventually won.

