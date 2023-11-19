What is Team India’s record in ODI World Cup finals?

India will take on Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and would love to make it a perfect finale by defeating the Aussies in the high-profile summit clash.

After winning all their nine league-stage matches in the 2023 World Cup, the hosts defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Batting first, the Men in Blue put up a mammoth 397/4 on the board as Virat Kohli scored 117 off 113 and Shreyas Iyer 105 off 70. Mohammed Shami then picked up 7/57 as the spirited Kiwis were held to 327.

Following their win in the semi-final against New Zealand, Team India booked their place in the Men’s ODI World Cup final for the fourth time.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of Sunday’s summit clash, we revisit India’s performance in their previous three final appearances during the ODI World Cup.

India have a 2-1 record in ODI World Cup finals

Of the three ODI World Cup finals they have featured in, the Men in Blue have won two and lost one.

India made it to the final of the ICC event for the first time in 1983. They went on to defeat the then-mighty West Indies by 43 runs at Lord’s in what is considered one of the greatest upsets in cricket history.

India batted first in the 1983 final and were rolled over for 183, with Andy Roberts (3/32), Malcolm Marshall (2/24), Michael Holding (2/26), and Larry Gomes (2/49) starring with the ball for West Indies. Opener Kris Srikkanth top-scored for India with 38.

India’s bowlers, however, came out all guns blazing to clean up the Windies for 140, winning the final by 43 runs. Mohinder Amarnath, who had contributed 26 with the bat, claimed 3/12. Madan Lal also claimed three wickets as India created history at Lord's.

India’s second appearance in the ODI World Cup final came in 2003 when they took on Australia in Johannesburg. It was an eminently forgettable encounter for the Men in Blue and their fans as the Aussies crushed India by 125 runs.

Batting first, Australia put up 359/2 as skipper Ricky Ponting (140* off 121 balls) and Damien Martyn (88* off 84) played excellent knocks. Virender Sehwag (82 off 81) impressed in the chase, but India were held to 234 as Glenn McGrath claimed 3/52.

Expand Tweet

The Men in Blue lifted their second ODI World Cup trophy when they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 275, India lost Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) early. However, Gautam Gambhir (97) and captain MS Dhoni (91*) played stellar knocks to lift India to a famous win.