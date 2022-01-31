“What a thriller at Manuka Oval!” – Twitter reacts as women’s Ashes Test ends in a nail-biting draw

The Ashes Test between England Women and Australia Women went down to the wire before concluding in a draw. It was a thrilling encounter between the two sides, which would have left fans on the edge of their seats.

England were set a target of 257 in the final innings on the fourth day. They started well and seemed to be on course to win the game. They were cruising at 218 for the loss of just three wickets when their fortunes began to change.

20-year-old medium-pacer Annabel Sutherland and spinner Alana King turned the match on its head with a flurry of wickets in the last eight overs. From 218/3, England slumped to 244/9 as the Aussies grew in confidence.

England were forced to block the last 13 balls to save their last wicket for a draw. All this while needing just 13 runs, not only to win the match but also to gain four crucial points in the multi-point tournament.

Earlier in the innings, Natalie Sciver scored a brilliant 58 off just 62 deliveries for England. Captain Heather Knight and batter Sophia Dunkley also made important contributions of 48 and 45 runs, respectively.

The Test highlighted why more women's Tests should be played. Fans were left highly entertained and took to Twitter to express their opinions after witnessing a nail-biting contest.

Here are some of the best reactions on the micro-blogging site:

Alexandra Hartley @AlexHartley93



Not just any draw one of the best I’ve ever seen!



Kudos to Lanning for declaring when she did to set up an extraordinary test match.



THE SERIES IS STILL ALIVE!

LET PLAY MORE TESR MATCH CRICKET I have honestly never felt so sick in my whole entire life!Not just any draw one of the best I’ve ever seen!Kudos to Lanning for declaring when she did to set up an extraordinary test match.THE SERIES IS STILL ALIVE!LET PLAY MORE TESR MATCH CRICKET #ashes I have honestly never felt so sick in my whole entire life! Not just any draw one of the best I’ve ever seen!Kudos to Lanning for declaring when she did to set up an extraordinary test match. THE SERIES IS STILL ALIVE! LET PLAY MORE TESR MATCH CRICKET #ashes https://t.co/SigKyY3hRn

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



What a match of Test cricket It's a draw!What a match of Test cricket #Ashes It's a draw! What a match of Test cricket #Ashes

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 If the #AusvIND game on the Gold Coast earlier in the season was the kind of advertisement for women’s Test cricket that made sure we all wanted more of it, the #Ashes in Canberra was the kind of photo finish that’ll hopefully make sure we all will have more of it If the #AusvIND game on the Gold Coast earlier in the season was the kind of advertisement for women’s Test cricket that made sure we all wanted more of it, the #Ashes in Canberra was the kind of photo finish that’ll hopefully make sure we all will have more of it https://t.co/2CUCTGBjV7

Isabelle Westbury @izzywestbury There are currently no women's Test matches on any confirmed schedule, anywhere, for any nation. #ashes There are currently no women's Test matches on any confirmed schedule, anywhere, for any nation. #ashes

Eleanor Oldroyd @EllyOldroyd #Ashes Well, that was just remarkable. Test cricket, eh? Positive declarations, positive batting, brilliant fight back by Australia’s bowlers, brave catching, nailbiting finish. And @Heatherknight55 is the Well, that was just remarkable. Test cricket, eh? Positive declarations, positive batting, brilliant fight back by Australia’s bowlers, brave catching, nailbiting finish. And @Heatherknight55 is the 👸#Ashes

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏼 #Ashes There are days when no team deserves to lose. And that's why Draw is counted as a result in Test Cricket. Today was one such day. Well played both @AusWomenCricket and @englandcricket women There are days when no team deserves to lose. And that's why Draw is counted as a result in Test Cricket. Today was one such day. Well played both @AusWomenCricket and @englandcricket women 👏🏼 #Ashes https://t.co/Yjzhe9t7q8

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Great Test match .. Fantastic declaration to create the chance of a positive result .. England surely feel it’s a huge opportunity missed .. More Womens Test cricket in the calendar please .. #WAshes Great Test match .. Fantastic declaration to create the chance of a positive result .. England surely feel it’s a huge opportunity missed .. More Womens Test cricket in the calendar please .. #WAshes

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Women’s #Ashes Test headed for edge of seat finish. What a great contest! Women’s #Ashes Test headed for edge of seat finish. What a great contest!

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Genuinely one of the greatest test matches I’ve ever seen. Incredible Genuinely one of the greatest test matches I’ve ever seen. Incredible

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket What a finish that was. Absolutely great for test cricket 🏏 #Ashes What a finish that was. Absolutely great for test cricket 🏏 #Ashes

Australia currently lead the multi-format Ashes 6-4. With three ODIs to play, a win for Australia in one of the ODIs will help them reclaim the Ashes. For England to win the Ashes, they need to win by a margin of 3-0 or 2-0. England have not won the Ashes since the 2013-14 season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar