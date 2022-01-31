“What a thriller at Manuka Oval!” – Twitter reacts as women’s Ashes Test ends in a nail-biting draw

The Ashes Test between England Women and Australia Women went down to the wire before concluding in a draw. It was a thrilling encounter between the two sides, which would have left fans on the edge of their seats.
England were set a target of 257 in the final innings on the fourth day. They started well and seemed to be on course to win the game. They were cruising at 218 for the loss of just three wickets when their fortunes began to change.
20-year-old medium-pacer Annabel Sutherland and spinner Alana King turned the match on its head with a flurry of wickets in the last eight overs. From 218/3, England slumped to 244/9 as the Aussies grew in confidence.
England were forced to block the last 13 balls to save their last wicket for a draw. All this while needing just 13 runs, not only to win the match but also to gain four crucial points in the multi-point tournament.
Earlier in the innings, Natalie Sciver scored a brilliant 58 off just 62 deliveries for England. Captain Heather Knight and batter Sophia Dunkley also made important contributions of 48 and 45 runs, respectively.
The Test highlighted why more women's Tests should be played. Fans were left highly entertained and took to Twitter to express their opinions after witnessing a nail-biting contest.
Australia currently lead the multi-format Ashes 6-4. With three ODIs to play, a win for Australia in one of the ODIs will help them reclaim the Ashes. For England to win the Ashes, they need to win by a margin of 3-0 or 2-0. England have not won the Ashes since the 2013-14 season.