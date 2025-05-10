What are Virat Kohli's stats in Test cricket against England in England?

The world of Indian cricket woke up on Saturday morning (May 10) to the news that former captain and batting talisman Virat Kohli had reportedly communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his intention to retire from Test cricket. The news about the 36-year-old wanting to leave the longest format of the game comes only a few days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Kohli's intention to retire from Tests comes just over a month before India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series, that starts at Leeds on June 20.

The series will commence India's 2025-2027 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and they will look to win their first Test series in the country since 2007.

Virat Kohli's record in Test cricket against England in England

Virat Kohli has scored 1096 runs in 17 Tests in England at an average of 33.21. He has two Test centuries in the country. Both hundreds came during India's tour of England in 2018.

He made 149 at Edgbaston and 103 at Trent Bridge, the latter helping win the Test match. In India's last tour to England in 2021, he made two fifities at Leeds and The Oval. The latter victory helped India take a 2-1 Test series lead in the five-match Test series.

England also provided a big turning point in Kohli's career as a Test batter when in 2014 he made a mere 134 runs in 10 innings. Post that horrific run of form, the batter made a few technical adjustments to his game and struck a purple patch for the next few years, scoring in almost all conditions both home and away.

Recently, at a promotional event, Kohli had said that James Anderson in England was the hardest bowler he had faced in Test cricket.

