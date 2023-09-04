What will be the DLS targets for India if overs are reduced in IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match? 

The rain continues to play spoilsport in the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup, as the match between India and Nepal on Monday (September 4) has experienced multiple interruptions so far.

India's match against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday already got washed out due to unrelenting showers after the first innings of the contest.

A similar script seems to be unfolding on Monday as rain heavy rain paused the action right after India started batting in the second innings. Nepal batted first in the contest after losing the toss.

They got off to a good start as their openers put on 65 runs in 9.5 overs. India's sloppy fielding also played a part, as they gave multiple reprieves to the batters with some poor efforts.

Kushal Bhurtel (38) played flamboyantly and departed in the 10th over after setting a decent platform for Nepal. His partner Aasif Sheikh (58) held the innings together with a sedate half-century as Indian bowlers tightened the screws on the scoring rate in the middle phase.

Sompal Kami (48), Gulshan Jha (23), and Dipendra Singh (29) played useful hands in the middle-order to help Nepal reach a respectable total of 230. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets apiece in the bowling department.

Nepal pacer Karan KC then troubles Rohit Sharma with a swing in the first over of the chase. The Indian captain also survived a couple of nervous LBW appeals. Shubman Gill then smacked three fours in the second over to settle the nerves of Indian fans. Rohit also broke the shackles by stepping out and launching Karan KC's delivery over the infield off the first ball of the third over.

Rain intervened in the proceedings at this juncture and forced the players to walk back to the dressing rooms. As a considerable amount of time has already been lost, DLS will come into the picture and the match officials will curtail the overs when the match resumes.

According to DLS, the revised targets could be 220 in 45 overs, 207 in 40 overs, 192 in 35 overs, 174 in 30 overs, 130 in 20 overs, depending on how much delay is caused due to the rain.