What will happen if the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final is washed out due to rain?

The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. There is no prediction of rain and the weather is not expected to play spoilsport on the day of the final.

However, if the 2025 Champions Trophy final, on its originally scheduled day, that is Sunday, March 9, is washed out due to rain, there is a reserve day for the final, as per ICC's playing conditions.

The reserve day for the final is on Monday, March 10. This will only come into play if there is no play possible or the match cannot be completed on Sunday by any means due to rain. Further, a maximum extra time of two hours is available on both the original and the reserve day for the final.

If the match is moved to the reserve day, play will resume from where it had stopped on the original day of the final and no new match will be played.

Should the game be moved to the reserve day, and rain washes out the final even on the reserve day, then the 2025 Champions Trophy will be shared with India and New Zealand being declared joint winners of the competition as per ICC's playing conditions.

The 2002 Champions Trophy final was washed out due to rain, with teams being declared joint winners

The above scenario for what will happen if the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is washed out due to rain can be better understood by looking at such an instance, which occurred in the past in the Champions Trophy.

The final of the 2002 edition was played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 244/5 from their 50 overs on September 29. India batted for only two overs in the chase before play was called off for the day due to rain.

The final was moved to the reserve day on September 30. Sri Lanka batted first again and posted a total of 222/7 from their 50 overs. India got to 38/1 in 8.4 overs before rain played spoilsport again and eventually, both teams were declared winners as no further play was possible.

The only change from this instance to the present playing conditions in such a scenario is that the game will continue from where it stopped if it goes to the reserve day instead of teams starting over again.

