"What will you do if not play cricket?" - When Ravi Shastri stopped Mohammed Shami from quitting cricket

Mohammed Shami has arguably become one of India's most valuable pacers across formats in recent times. However, the same wasn't the case back in 2018 as the pacer was going through a tough time. Shami had become unfit and was also undergoing a tough time in his personal life.

The pacer failed the fitness test and that put his participation in the five-match Test series away to England in serious doubt. A frustrated Shami walked into the then-bowling coach Bharat Arun's quarters and told him that he had decided to quit cricket.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Bharat Arun opened up on the conversation that took place between Mohammed Shami and the then-head coach Ravi Shastri. He said:

"Just before the 2018 tour of England, we had a fitness test and Shami had failed it. He lost his place in the Indian team. He called me and said he wanted to have a word with me. So I invited him to my room; he came to me and said, 'I am very angry and I want to quit cricket'.

"I immediately took Shami to meet Ravi Shastri. Ravi asked what it was and Shami told him the same thing that 'I don't want to play cricket'. Both of us asked, 'What will you do if not play cricket?' What else do you know? You know how to bowl when given the ball.'"

Ravi Shastri's decision saved Mohammed Shami's career

Ravi Shastri told Mohammed Shami that he needed to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and work on his fitness without giving up. This determined pep-talk helped Shami gather courage as he went to the NCA and came back as one of the fittest players in the team.

On this, Bharat Arun further stated:

"So Ravi said, 'It's good that you're angry. This is the best thing that has happened to you because you have a ball in hand. Your fitness is poor. Whatever anger it is that you have, take it out on your body.'

"It suited Shami because he had a problem going to Kolkata then, so he spent 5 weeks at the NCA. I still remember the call he made and told me, 'Sir, I have become like a stallion. Make me run as much as you want'."

Mohammed Shami has also shown that he can be more than handy in Indian conditions where the pitch is flat. He will be crucial to India's chances of getting to the World Test Championship final 2023 and winning it.

