"When you're in a bad phase, often your first mistake becomes your last"- Former Indian captain on Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli's poor phase had a lot to do with little moments of luck not going his way. The former opener explained how crucial it is for a batter of any stature to initially get the rub of the green when he walks out to bat.

There was a brief period where Kohli was extremely unlucky and was dismissed for a golden duck or for a string of low scores. There were also some incredible catches taken and expressions on Kohli's face were evidence of how surprised he was about no luck going his way.

Speaking to Sports Tak, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say:

"When you're in a bad phase, often your first mistake becomes your last one. No matter how great a player you are, when you're new to the crease, there is that initial period where you're vulnerable and that's where Virat Kohli was getting dismissed. Luck didn't favor him in those little moments back then. That's why I had told you all to stay patient because that was just a bad phase that was going to pass away."

Virat Kohli is batting with incredible confidence: Madan Lal

Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal was also present in the discussion and was impressed with the way Virat Kohli batted against Sri Lanka on Sunday to bring up his 46th ODI hundred.

Although Sri Lanka didn't compete much throughout the series, Lal feels it is the confidence that Kohli has got with every big score that has helped him unleash a procession of hundreds of late. He stated:

"Virat was already a great player. However, the runs that he has got of late and the cluster of hundreds that he has scored, it is clear that he is past that tough phase and is batting with incredible confidence. You thought that Sri Lanka would give a tough competition, but that wasn't to be."

It may not even take a year for Virat Kohli to go past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes