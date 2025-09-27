"When a batter stays till the end, you reach a big score for sure" - Virender Sehwag lauds youngster's knock in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Virender Sehwag has lauded Tilak Varma for playing a crucial knock in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka. He noted that India posted a 200-plus total because the youngster batted till the end of their innings.

Tilak scored an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls as India set Sri Lanka a 203-run target in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025. Although the Lankan Lions matched the defending champions' total of 202/5, Suryakumar Yadav and company eventually won in a Super Over.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag was asked about his thoughts on Tilak's knock.

"We were waiting for a long time for a batter apart from Abhishek Sharma to score runs. Today, Tilak Varma and even Sanju Samson didn't play big knocks, but their cameo knocks were incredible, because of which India reached 200. However, Tilak Varma stood till the end. When a batter stays till the end, you reach a big score for sure," he responded.

The former India opener added that Tilak and Sanju Samson's knocks would hold the Men in Blue in good stead in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.

"If we talk about the last few games, no one stayed to hit in the end overs. However, Tilak Varma did that today. I would say it's a great sign because he and Sanju Samson came into form before the final. India will benefit greatly from that in the final," Sehwag observed.

Tilak Varma struck four fours and a six in his unbeaten 49-run knock. Sanju Samson scored 39 runs off 23 balls with the help of a solitary four and three sixes.

"He batted incredibly well" - Virender Sehwag lauds Abhishek Sharma's knock in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 clash

Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. [P/C: Getty]

On the same network, Virender Sehwag praised Abhishek Sharma (61 off 31) for playing an 'incredible' knock, studded with shots all around the park.

"He has scored 309 runs in the tournament thus far. The difference between him and the second-highest scorer is probably 100 runs (48 runs). He batted incredibly well today. He hit shots in all four directions. His celebration was also good," he said.

While observing that India unexpectedly posted a 200-plus total in the inconsequential game, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the huge score would have charged up the Sri Lankan batters as well.

"No one thought 200 runs would be scored in such a game. If it's India-Pakistan, everyone thinks 200 should be scored. There was an expectation like that in the India-Bangladesh game as well, as close to 100 runs were scored in the first 10 overs, but there too only 165-170 were scored. However, the other team also gets charged up and plays freely when 200 are scored," Sehwag elaborated.

Pathum Nissanka (107 off 58) and Kusal Perera (58 off 32) took Sri Lanka to 134/1 after 12.1 overs in the chase. However, India came back into the game after Perera's dismissal before clinching the win in the Super Over.

