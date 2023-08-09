"When Bhau is in form, he sweeps all the balls" - RP Singh lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in 3rd India vs West Indies T20I

RP Singh has highlighted that vintage Suryakumar Yadav was on show in the third T20I between India and the West Indies.

The Windies set Hardik Pandya and Co. a 160-run target after opting to bat first in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday, August 8. Suryakumar then scored a belligerent 44-ball 83 as the Men in Blue chased down the target with seven wickets and 13 deliveries to spare to reduce the series deficit to 1-2.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Singh was asked whether vintage Suryakumar was seen once again, to which he responded:

"The shots were like that. When he plays the lap shot, you feel that Surya is in full rhythm. He started as soon as he went in. We saw a slight helicopter shot. He read the game well."

The former Indian pacer added:

"Surya's specialty is that he thinks one step ahead. He plays the sweep shot well. When we were in coaching, we were told that you shouldn't sweep the ball on the stumps but when Bhau is in form, he sweeps all the balls, whether it is within the stumps, or outside off or leg."

Suryakumar struck 10 fours and four sixes during his innings. He struck a four and a six off the first two deliveries he faced to give a sign of things to follow.

"When the sun shines, the clouds are not seen" - RP Singh on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav flayed the West Indies bowlers all around the park.

RP Singh lauded Suryakumar Yadav for always bringing an attacking approach to the middle. He stated:

"When the sun shines, the clouds are not seen, you don't see the darkness and that's what happened with the Indian team. The specialty of his batting is that his strike rate remains good throughout his innings."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Suryakumar's aggressive approach was primarily responsible for India registering an easy win. He explained:

"The strike rate matters the most in the T20 format. You reached a very comfortable position because of his knock. The asking rate became less than a run-a-ball. When Suryakumar Yadav bats, you have to see where to bowl, because he jumps outside the off-stump at times and plays the lap shot from there."

Suryakumar walked out to bat when India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the first over. His swashbuckling knock ensured that the visitors needed only 39 runs off 44 deliveries when he was the third wicket to fall.

Poll : Will Suryakumar Yadav score 50+ runs in the 4th T20I vs the West Indies? Yes No 0 votes