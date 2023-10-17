"When a bowler bowls with loop, the batters feel a halwa or laddu is coming" - Kris Srikkanth lauds Adam Zampa's spell in AUS vs SL World Cup clash

Kris Srikkanth has lauded Adam Zampa for deceiving the batters with flight in Australia's World Cup 2023 win against Sri Lanka.

Zampa registered figures of 4/47 in eight overs as the Aussies bundled out Kusal Mendis and Co. for 209 in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. The five-time champions then chased down the below-par target with five wickets and 14.4 overs to spare to open their account in the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Srikkanth was asked about Adam Zampa deceiving batters with his slower speed, to which he responded:

"You said it absolutely correctly. When you reduce your speed, you get the loop. All four of his wicket-taking balls pitched on the good length. When a bowler bowls with loop, the batters feel a halwa or laddu is coming and the ball dips at the last minute."

Zampa first had Kusal Mendis brilliantly caught by David Warner. He then trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana leg-before-wicket to complete his four-wicket haul.

"Most of your wickets were lbw, which means you bowled a better length than before" - Harbhajan Singh on Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa picked up a solitary wicket in Australia's first two games of the World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh was also asked about his thoughts on Adam Zampa's spell, to which he replied:

"Most of your wickets were lbw, which means you bowled a better length than before. When he started, he bowled slightly short but as and when he got his rhythm, he started pitching the ball up."

The former India spinner praised the Australian leggie for consistently bowling in the right areas once he got his rhythm. He elaborated:

"He didn't bowl any wicket-taking balls in his first six overs but it takes just one ball for you to get that form back or to get that rhythm going. After that, he consistently pitched the ball up. You get wickets only when you bowl consistently in a good zone. Nothing happens with one or two good balls."

Harbhajan also appreciated Zampa for bowling slowly and inviting the batters to play big shots. He said:

"His pace was also very good. He bowled slowly. The boundaries were big, so he asked them to hit sixes if they wanted. The wicket-taking balls were virtually all in the good-length spot, as they say, the area of uncertainty."

Harbhajan concluded by stating that it was good to see Zampa regaining his rhythm. He added that the spell will hold both the leg-spinner and Australia in good stead in the upcoming games.

