When Gautam Gambhir ran out Ricky Ponting with a fantastic direct hit from the deep in IND vs AUS match of 2009 Champions Trophy [Watch]

As Team India and Australia get set to renew their rivalry in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, it is time to look back on one of the most memorable moments from the last time the two teams met in the tournament in 2009. It involved former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir producing an incredible fielding effort at a critical stage of the Australian batting innings.

India entered the contest in desperate need of a win after losing their opening game to arch-rivals Pakistan.

The highly anticipated match in Centurion saw Australia win a crucial toss and bat first. After losing opener Shane Watson for a duck in the third over, wicketkeeper Tim Paine and skipper Ricky Ponting forged a brilliant 84-run partnership.

There was no stopping the Men in Yellow even after Paine fell for 56, with Michael Hussey adding another 87 for the third wicket with Ponting. However, with the game seemingly slipping away, Gambhir took charge with a moment of magic from the deep.

After Hussey pulled off his trademark cover drive in the gap off Ashish Nehra, the batters sprinted for what seemed to be a comfortable two. Yet, Gambhir, from deep cover, produced a brilliant direct hit to catch Ponting short of the crease, bringing an end to his vigil on 65.

Here is a video clipping of Gambhir's sensational fielding effort to run the Aussie skipper out (At 3:20):

Despite Ponting's run-out, Australia continued their march towards a massive total at 234 for 4 in the 43rd over when rain intervened. Unfortunately for the spectators and the teams, the game never resumed due to the persistent showers, resulting in both sides sharing a point each.

The result proved costly for Team India as they finished outside the top two behind Australia and Pakistan to be eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, Ponting's Men went on to clinch a second consecutive Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand by six wickets in the grand finale.

India and Australia set for fifth Champions Trophy meeting

India and Australia are the two most successful sides in Champions Trophy history, with each winning the title twice. While the Men in Blue won in 2002 and 2013, the Aussies triumphed in 2006 and 2009.

The two teams have played each other four times in the Champions Trophy. India hold a slender 2-1 edge, with the above-mentioned 2009 Champions Trophy clash ending in a No-Result.

The Asian giants won the first two meetings against Australia in the 1998 and 2000 editions by 44 and 20 runs, respectively. The Aussies responded in style in the 2006 Champions Trophy, defeating India by six wickets to knock them out of the tournament.

Cut to the present, and Team India enters the semifinal on the back of three consecutive convincing wins in the group stage. Meanwhile, Australia defeated England in their Group B opener before sharing points in their next two matches against South Africa and Australia due to bad weather.

