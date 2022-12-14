“When God has other plans for you!” – Dinesh Karthik as Shreyas Iyer survives bizarre dismissal

Dinesh Karthik has expressed his surprise at Shreyas Iyer's brilliant stroke of luck as the batter survived a clean-bowled dismissal against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test on Day 1.

The incident took place in the 84th over when he was bowled by Ebadot Hossain, but the bails remained intact on top of the stumps, leaving both the batter and bowler in splits. The right-hander was also dropped by Ebadot at the deep wicket off Mehidy Hasan Miraz earlier in the day.

It is worth mentioning that Shreyas remained unbeaten on 82 off 169, including 10 fours, as India reached 278-6 at the end of Day 1. He shared a crucial 149-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (90) for the fifth wicket to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik wrote:

“When God has other plans for you!”

So far, he has been exceptional in Test cricket, scoring 504* runs in 10 innings, including a century and four fifties. The stats are subject to change on Day 2.

Shreyas Iyer has just become the first Indian player to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket!!!!



Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara help India take control on Day 1

Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 90, helped Team India gain a significant advantage on Day 1. Iyer, in particular, will now look to reach his second Test ton and take the visitors to 350+ total on Day 2.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat. In the first session, India lost three quick wickets: Shubman Gill (20), Rahul (22), and Virat Kohli (1). Pujara then shared a 64-run partnership with Rishabh Pant (46) to recover Team India from 48-3 before Iyer and Pujara steadied their ship.

Taijul Islam shone for the hosts with figures of 3/84, while Mehidy Hasan bagged two wickets. Khaled Ahmed also settled for a wicket.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against India in the last 11 meetings (nine lost, two draws). A 2-0 series win for KL Rahul and Co. will keep them in good stead for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship table.

