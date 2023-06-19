"When he goes out to bat, he is going to get it as well" - Nasser Hussain on Ollie Robinson's send-off to Usman Khawaja

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels England pacer Ollie Robinson might get a taste of his own medicine when he walks out to bat in their second innings against Australia in the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston.

Robinson dismissed Usman Khawaja and gave him a send-off with some distasteful words. However, in the press conference after the end of play on Day 3, the pacer claimed he didn't care what the Aussies thought about his send-off.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Nasser Hussain explains how the mindset of the current England Test team has changed under Ben Stokes' leadership and also shared their conversation about Ollie Robinson. He said:

"I spoke to Ben Stokes in Chennai about Ollie Robinson saying 'We are going to hammer Australia.' We almost did a Glenn McGrath. And then Ben just went 'Well, it's Ollie being Ollie. He is a confident cricketer.' You prefer it that way than in our era when the Aussies came and we were all timid and had mental scars and baggage. But words have consequences and when he goes out to bat, he is going to get it as well (smiles)."

Nasser Hussain gives two perspectives on Ollie Robinson's statements

Ollie Robinson's statement has led to a debate about whether he was well within his rights to celebrate the wicket or did he cross the line. Nasser Hussain tried to first think from the player's perspective and felt it was fair enough as the player was in the heat of the moment.

On this, Hussain stated:

"There are two strands to the argument. i will never ever have a go at someone who shows emotions in the moment. That's the game we play. We can sit here with our Latte and our crossaints and go 'Why is he doing that? Poor old Uzi.' I did it when Rabada was in Joe Root's face and he got done for that. That is emotion."

However, Hussain also spoke from a spectator's point of view and opined that there was no need for Ollie Robinson to celebrate the way he did. He added:

"To give someone a send-off verbally when they're out, I never really like it. You've got him out, he has got a 140 (141). Do you really need to give him a send-off? And then double it down in the press conference? You say 'I got carried away in the heat of the moment.'"

One shouldn't be surprised if Robinson is welcomed by the Aussies at the crease with some fierce words and a barrage of bouncers.

