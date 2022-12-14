“When he got the opportunities to score, he never missed those” – Wasim Jaffer on Cheteshwar Pujara

Wasim Jaffer has praised Cheteshwar Pujara for bailing India out of a tough situation against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the ongoing Chattogram Test. The former Test opener felt that the right-hander looked in complete control throughout his innings.

The veteran pointed out that the 34-year-old cashed in on opportunities to score during his spectacular knock against the hosts.

For the uninitiated, Pujara scored 90 off 203, including 11 boundaries. The Saurashtra batter first shared a fifty-plus partnership with Rishabh Pant to bail India out of early trouble. He then shared a 149-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fifth wicket.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“He has set such a standard - Cheteshwar Pujara. Wickets were falling on the other end and he was soaking all the pressure up, taking his time. Anything loose, he’s scoring runs on it. He will be feeling unlucky that he missed out on a very good hundred. On top of that, Test cricket has not been played regularly.”

He continued:

“Coming in straight away and getting into his groove is what Cheteshwar Pujara is all about. He did all the hard yards, took his time early on, and played the spinners very well. When he got the opportunities to score, he never missed those.”

Jaffer, though, stressed that Pujara has lately found himself in trouble against left-arm spinners. The statement came as he was bowled by Taijul Islam, who emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with 3/84 on Day 1.

“Getting runs when India needed it most was very very crucial. Lately, he has been deceptive to left-arm spinners because he gives himself a little bit of chance for the ball to spin. Even today, he got out like that, but I thought he played a really fine knock.”

“350 can be a winning total” – Wasim Jaffer after Iyer-Pujara partnership

Jaffer, meanwhile, reckons that India should try to reach 350 odd runs to put the hosts under pressure. With three spinners and two speedsters, Jaffer believes that India will give Bangladesh a tough fight in the Test match.

He said:

“350 can be a winning total because India have got three good premier spinners and two very good fast bowlers. On a wearing pitch on Day 2 and 3, it’s not going to be easy.”

It’s worth mentioning that Bangladesh are winless against India in Tests (11 meetings – nine defeats and two draws).

KL Rahul and Co. will be gunning to continue their splendid record and win the opening Test. The victory will also help India gain a slight advantage in the race for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship table.

