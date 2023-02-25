“When I dived, I thought it was a vein that popped” - Tazmin Brits reflects on outstanding fielding effort

South Africa Women’s cricketer Tazmin Brits has revealed that she felt she broke a bone after diving to take one of her four catches in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Friday, February 24. Brits briefly went off the field but returned after medical treatment to hold on to some more catches.

The 32-year-old’s outstanding fielding effort, combined with brilliant bowling efforts from Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) and Shabnim Ismail (3/27) helped South Africa create history as they reached their first-ever World Cup final. After posting 164/4, the Proteas held England to 158/8.

Following the memorable win, Brits opened up on what was an outstanding day in the field for her. The South African took one of the catches of the tournament when she flung herself to her right at midwicket and pulled off a one-handed stunner to send back Alice Capsey (0). Speaking about the superb fielding effort, Brits revealed:

“When I dived, I thought it was a vein that popped, it stood out. But they pushed it down. We weren’t sure if it was a bone or not. I said to Mo our physio, please let me go back on the field. The doctor and him just made sure there were no bones broken."

Reflecting on a day when the ball kept following her in the field, the opening batter added:

“My legs were so tired after the batting, I just reacted and it stuck. Once they started moving me everywhere, the ball kept following me. At a stage they actually said 'we should maybe throw you the ball to bowl'… and I don’t bowl at all!

“The catches came and they stuck. Today was my day. I still can’t believe it to be honest, it feels like I’m still going to wake up in a sense."

Before Capsey's dismissal, Brits took a much simpler catch offered by Sophia Dunkley (28) to break the blazing opening stand of 53. She was also involved in the dismissals of Danielle Wyatt (34) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (40).

“Wolvy and I knew we had to pick up” - Tazmin Brits on South Africa’s opening stand

Before her brilliance in the field, Brits made a significant contribution with the bat as well. She top-scored for the team with 68 off 55 balls and was involved in an opening stand of 96 with Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 44).

South Africa did not get off to an aggressive start but upped the ante after the openers were well-set. Reflecting on the batting effort, the right-hander said:

“I’ve actually felt quite positive. With the tri-series I scored a 50 with West Indies and I had a good knock against Australia, so in my head I was very confident. Wolvy (Laura Wolvaardt) and I, we knew we had to pick up and be a bit more aggressive. I’m feeling good – it doesn’t always come off but I’m going to ride the wave while I still can.”

After getting past England in the semis, hosts South Africa will have to cause another upset to lift their maiden World Cup title. On the massive challenge of facing Australia, Brits concluded:

“I think today we almost basically clicked. The batting was a lot better, the bowling maybe the Powerplay could have been a bit better, but I’m hoping everything clicks against Australia. I think we’ve always believed that we can do it.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26.

