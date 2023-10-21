"When I really fractured my thumb"- Kane Williamson after sharing a picture with former WWE Wrestler Great Khali 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared a picture of himself along with former WWE Wrestler Great Khali on his Instagram handle and added a cheeky caption. Williamson is currently in India for the 2023 World Cup.

It has been a frustrating stay for Williamson in India so far, as he missed New Zealand's first two games of the 2023 World Cup due to fitness issues. He completed his rehabilitation and returned to action during the game against Bangladesh on October 13.

He captained the side and also scored 78 (107) in the chase to anchor his side to a comfortable win. Unfortunately, the ball stuck him on his left thumb while running between the wickets. Williamson left the field immediately as retired hurt.

After the scans, it was revealed that he suffered a fracture in his thumb, which ruled him out of action for a couple of games. Kane Williamson will stay in India and continue his recovery and is expected to play a part for New Zealand toward the end of the tournament.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture, where he can be seen shaking hands with the Great Khali. Williamson showed off his sense of humor by captioning that he fractured his thumb after shaking hands with Khali. The 33-year-old cricketer wrote:

"When I really fractured my thumb. Na but seriously, that’s one strong handshake! 😂 Pleasure to meet @thegreatkhali!"

"Initial diagnosis has given us some optimism, he can still feature later"- New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Kane Williamson

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead recently expressed empathy for Kane Williamson's unfortunate tryst with injuries over the past few months. He provided information on the matter by saying (via blackcapsnz Instagram):

“Firstly, we’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury. While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism, he can still feature later in the pool play following a period of rest and rehabilitation. Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world class player and captain - so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament."

Do you think New Zealand will reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup? Sound off in the comments section.