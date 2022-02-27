"When I do that, my body releases" - Shreyas Iyer dissects trademark shuffle after match-winning 74* vs SL

Shreyas Iyer talked about his trademark shuffle after playing a match-winning innings in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Iyer played a lightning innings of unbeaten 74 as India chased down a 184-run target in just 17.1 overs to take an unassailable lead in their three-match series. The right-hander has been in red-hot form in the ongoing series. He has hit two half-centuries on the trot, and has led the middle order from the front in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

However, Iyer was caught napping early in his innings when he shuffled across and then backed away to miss a delivery from Dusmantha Chameera. When asked about the same, the right-hander said that the shuffle helps him focus better.

Speaking at the end of the game, Iyer said in this regard:

"When I do that, my body releases. After that, I can focus better. He was smart; he bowled a yorker. Luckily I survived that one. I was shocked when I watched the recap."

The 27-year-old asserted that the ball was swinging and seaming on the Dharmasala wicket, so it was important for batters to time their strokes well.

"It was really important to time the ball at that stage. It was seaming and swinging. Ishan Kishan was batting well, but unfortunately got out. Sanju came in and build a crucial partnership. After that, Jaddu bhai came in, and it was a cruising moment," he added.

Iyer and Samson combined for an 84-run partnership before Jadeja launched a blistering cameo to take the game away from the Islanders.

Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 74 from 44 balls, aided by six boundaries and four towering sixes. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, smacked 44 off just 17 deliveries as India cruised past their target with plenty to spare.

"I realised it wasn't turning" - Shreyas Iyer on taking spinners to the cleaners

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain looked immensely confident against spinners, coming down the track and hitting them for fun.

Talking about the same, Iyer admitted that the ball wasn't turning, which made the job of batters easy.

"When I faced a few balls, the ball wasn't turning, and he was bowling faster through the air. I knew that even if I mishit, the ball is traveling through the air in this stadium," he added.

Shreyas Iyer will hope to continue his blazing form in the final T20I on Sunday in the same ground as India seek a series whitewash.

