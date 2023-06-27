When is India's first match of 2023 World Cup?

India's first match of the 2023 World Cup will take place on Sunday, October 8. The home team will open their campaign in the mega event with a match against the most successful team in the tournament's history, Australia.

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to the India vs Australia match on October 8, 2023 from 2:00 PM IST onwards. It will be the first match of the tournament for both India and Australia.

The last three matches between India and Australia at the grandest stage have entertained the fans a lot. While India defeated Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals in Ahmedabad, the Aussies avenged that loss by knocking India out of the 2015 World Cup in the semifinals round.

India and Australia battled in the group stage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where Shikhar Dhawan's century helped the Men in Blue defeat the Aussies. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top when India and Australia meet in their respective 2023 World Cup openers.

What happened in India and Australia's last ODI in Chennai before 2023 World Cup?

Chennai recently hosted the series decider of a three-match ODI series between India and Australia. The Aussies emerged victorious in that contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mitchell Marsh's 47-ball 47 helped Australia set a 270-run target for the Men in Blue. Virat Kohli scored a half-century for India, but his efforts went in vain as Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul helped Australia bowl India out for 248 runs and win the match by 21 runs.

Australian fans will hope that the Pat Cummins-led outfit replicate that performance when they meet India again at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8. Meanwhile, India will aim to improve their performance and start their campaign on a winning note.

Poll : 0 votes