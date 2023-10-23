When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in match number 21 of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The triumph was India’s first over New Zealand in any ICC event since 2003. With the victory, the Men in Blue also moved to the top of the points table and remain the only undefeated side in the competition now.

India bowled first after winning the toss and restricted the Kiwis to 273 despite Daryl Mitchell’s impressive 130-run knock off 127 balls. Seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, who was playing his first match of the 2023 World Cup, turned out to be India’s star performer with the ball.

Shami registered figures of 5/54 in 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj provided him good support, claiming one wicket each without giving away too many runs. Kuldeep Yadav was expensive but picked up two crucial scalps of Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) got India off to a great start, adding 71 for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli then played yet another brilliant knock, scoring 95 off 104 balls.

Kohli was unlucky not to reach three figures as he mistimed a delivery while attempting a big hit. Ravindra Jadeja (39* off 44) also chipped in with a crucial hand in the chase.

India will next face England in Lucknow

Team India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup is a few days away. They will next take on England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29. It will be a day-night encounter, which will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Defending champions England are having a forgettable World Cup campaign. They are languishing in ninth position in the 10-team points table, with a solitary win from four matches. England’s journey in the competition began in disastrous fashion as they were hammered by New Zealand by nine wickets in the tournament opener.

Jos Buttler and company then registered a thumping 137-run win over Bangladesh in Dharamsala as Dawid Malan hammered 140 off 107 balls.

Their hopes of reaching the final four, however, suffered a major setback when they went down to a spirited Afghanistan by 69 runs in Delhi. In their last match, England stuttered again as they were handed a 229-run defeat by South Africa in Mumbai.

To make matters worse for England, left-arm pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out due to a fracture on his index finger. Brydon Carse has been named as his replacement.